Larsen & Toubro to participate in Dubai Expo 2020

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced that it will participate in the Expo 2020, Dubai, as part of the Indian Pavilion.

L&T plans to demonstrate its capabilities particularly in the hydrocarbon engineering, water effluent treatment and power transmission and distribution businesses.

Apart from these businesses, L&T Group companies including Mindtree will also showcase their capabilities, the company said in a statement.

L&T’s portfolio strategy targets well-balanced and geographically diversified businesses across India and international markets. The Middle East has been one of the key growth regions for the company, which constitutes almost 61 percent of the international order book of Rs 68,773 crore.

The region also accounted for 13 percent of L&T’s total order book composition.

In FY21, Middle East contributed the highest order backlog after India orderbook, contributing 12 percent to its total revenue. The Middle East business unit that caters to the countries of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain has established a coveted position in the GCC region.

"The India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 offers a golden opportunity to showcase India to the world and project our country as the next hub for growth and innovation. L&T's story has been woven with India's growth story for over eight decades," L&T Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.