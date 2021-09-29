MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Larsen & Toubro to participate in Dubai Expo 2020

L&T plans to demonstrate its capabilities particularly in the hydrocarbon engineering, water effluent treatment and power transmission and distribution businesses.

PTI
September 29, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced that it will participate in the Expo 2020, Dubai, as part of the Indian Pavilion.

L&T plans to demonstrate its capabilities particularly in the hydrocarbon engineering, water effluent treatment and power transmission and distribution businesses.

Apart from these businesses, L&T Group companies including Mindtree will also showcase their capabilities, the company said in a statement.

L&T’s portfolio strategy targets well-balanced and geographically diversified businesses across India and international markets. The Middle East has been one of the key growth regions for the company, which constitutes almost 61 percent of the international order book of Rs 68,773 crore.

The region also accounted for 13 percent of L&T’s total order book composition.

Close

Related stories

In FY21, Middle East contributed the highest order backlog after India orderbook, contributing 12 percent to its total revenue. The Middle East business unit that caters to the countries of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain has established a coveted position in the GCC region.

"The India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 offers a golden opportunity to showcase India to the world and project our country as the next hub for growth and innovation. L&T's story has been woven with India's growth story for over eight decades," L&T Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.
PTI
Tags: #(L&T #Business #Companies #Dubai Expo 2020 #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Sep 29, 2021 03:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.