Larsen & Toubro receives multiple orders in domestic, overseas market

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

PTI
January 13, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
File image: Larsen & Toubro office

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said it has received multiple orders across business segments in the domestic and international market.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured (significant) orders from prestigious clients for its various businesses,” L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business has received orders to construct a metallurgical plant in the domestic market, add on orders from an overseas package and product supply orders from various customers.

"Traction in metal prices gives a good outlook for the business in the near and medium term,” the company said.

L&T’s power transmission and distribution business also won an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract to construct a 500kV transmission Line in Malaysia.

The company recently completed a similar 500kV project in west Malaysia.

The proposed overhead line will facilitate power evacuation from an upcoming combined cycle power generating facility in the region, the company said.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.70 percent higher at Rs 1,359.20 apiece on the BSE.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Jan 13, 2021 12:23 pm

