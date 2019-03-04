App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen & Toubro lnfotech completes acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner

Last month Larsen & Toubro lnfotech had announced the acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner for EUR 28 million (approx Rs 224.15 crore).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

IT firm Larsen & Toubro lnfotech on Monday said it has completed acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner (N+P) along with identified subsidiaries.

Last month Larsen & Toubro lnfotech had announced the acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner for EUR 28 million (approx Rs 224.15 crore).

"The company has completed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of N+P along with its identified subsidiaries, comprising of NIELSEN+PARTNER Untemehmensberater AG, Switzerland, NIELSEN+PARTNER Pte. Ltd, Singapore, NIELSEN+PARTNER S.A., Luxembourg, NIELSEN&PARTNER Pty Ltd, Australia and NIELSEN&PARTNER Co., Ltd, Thailand and Branch office in Belgium," it said in a BSE filing.

With this acquisition, N+P and its identified subsidiaries are now wholly owned step-down subsidiaries of the company, the company added.
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 01:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.