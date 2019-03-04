Larsen & Toubro lnfotech completes acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner

IT firm Larsen & Toubro lnfotech on Monday said it has completed acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner (N+P) along with identified subsidiaries.

Last month Larsen & Toubro lnfotech had announced the acquisition of Germany's Nielsen+Partner for EUR 28 million (approx Rs 224.15 crore).

"The company has completed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of N+P along with its identified subsidiaries, comprising of NIELSEN+PARTNER Untemehmensberater AG, Switzerland, NIELSEN+PARTNER Pte. Ltd, Singapore, NIELSEN+PARTNER S.A., Luxembourg, NIELSEN&PARTNER Pty Ltd, Australia and NIELSEN&PARTNER Co., Ltd, Thailand and Branch office in Belgium," it said in a BSE filing.

With this acquisition, N+P and its identified subsidiaries are now wholly owned step-down subsidiaries of the company, the company added.