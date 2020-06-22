App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 01:36 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro inks pact with KBR for refinery, petrochemical projects

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has signed a memorandum of understanding with KBR to build Modular Process Plants for refinery and petrochemical projects," the conglomerate said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has inked pact with KBR to build modular process plants for refinery and petrochemical projects. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed by L&T arm L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering.

Under the terms of the agreement, KBR and LTHE will collaborate to develop business opportunities and LTHE will exclusively bid for KBR's solid acid alkylation technology (K-SAATTM), solvent de-asphalting technology (ROSE) and catalytic olefins technology (K-COTTM) for global projects with special emphasis on India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, the statement said.

Close

“L&T has a proven track record of over 25 years in the refinery and petrochemical sector. Through this MoU with KBR, LTHE will combine its best-in-class engineering, world class modular fabrication facilities and core strength of project management and construction to offer safe, reliable, and optimised solutions to our customers,” Subramanian Sarma, MD & CEO of LTHE said.

Organised under offshore, onshore, construction services, modular fabrication and AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering & Technology) verticals, LTHE delivers design to build engineering and construction solutions across the hydrocarbon spectrum, it said.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational firm engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 01:22 pm

#Business #Companies #KBR #Larsen & Toubro #petrochemical projects #Refinery

