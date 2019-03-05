App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen & Toubro construction arm bags multiple projects in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Odisha

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts was in "major" category which is in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said the water and effluent treatment business of its construction arm has bagged "major" projects in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The projects pertain to water recycle, lift irrigation schemes, rural water supply, underground sewerage system and others.

"Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India," L&T said.

The company said in Tamil Nadu it has secured two orders from the Water Resources Department for the execution of the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme and construction of a new Regulator across the southern and northern arms of the Coleroon river.

The Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme is proposed to alleviate the plight of farmers in drought-prone areas of the Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts.

When completed, the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme is expected to benefit a total of 9,902 hectares of cultivable land, besides recharging the ground water in the region.

It said, another order has been bagged from the Vellore Municipal Corporation in Tamil Nadu for providing an Underground Sewerage Collection system to the newly added areas of the Vellore City Municipal Corporation - Phase III under the AMRUT scheme.

"In Jharkhand, the Business has won two orders," the company said adding the first order is from the state's Water & Resources Department for the execution of the Garwah Lift Irrigation Scheme on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) basis.

The Garwah Lift Irrigation Scheme proposes to recharge the ground water resources by filling 366 ponds and other water bodies in the Garwah district, to help farmers in a command area of approximately 51,628 hectares.

"The second order from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) is for Integrated infrastructure development works which includes waste water systems, storm water drainage, water supply & recycle water systems, transport & circulation (road), power infrastructure, smart street lighting systems, and land development in ABD (area based development) area of Ranchi Smart City on an EPC basis," the company said.

In Odisha, the company said a repeat order from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department has been bagged for the execution of an Individual Rural Water Supply Project in the Boudh district of Odisha.

The project will cater to the drinking water requirement of 747 villages in the district.

The company said another order from the Water Resources Department, Odisha has been secured for executing a Mega Lift Irrigation Project Cluster IV. The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 9 lift irrigation schemes with intake points in the Mahanadi river for a cultivable command area of 12,900 hectares in districts of Sambalpur and Sonepur on a turnkey basis.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jharkhand #Larsen & Toubro #Odisha #Tamil Nadu

