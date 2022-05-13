 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Larsen & Toubro CEO SN Subrahmanyan on plans to become a Rs 2.73 lakh crore company by FY26

May 13, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro announced its financial result for financial year 2022 on May 12. The management said it was a challenging year due to COVID-related disruptions, geopolitical tension, and deferment of orders in the home market. The company has given a guidance of 12-15 percent growth in order inflow and revenue for 2022-23. It also announced that it has finalised its five-year strategic plan, Lakshya’26, which will increase its revenue to Rs 2.73 lakh crore by FY26 from 1.36 lakh crore in FY21. L&T’s CEO and managing director SN Subrahmanyan spoke to Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad.

first published: May 13, 2022 09:48 pm
