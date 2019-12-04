App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen & Toubro bags various orders in India and overseas

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday said it has bagged various orders across different business segments in both domestic and international markets.

The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from clients across various states for its varied businesses, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

L&T's power transmission and distribution business has bagged various orders in India and overseas.

"In Maharashtra, an empanelment and rate contract has been awarded to provide off-grid DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems with standalone lighting systems for farmers in the Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune revenue divisions," the company said.

These systems will have provision for mobile charging, transfer of automated meter reading and water discharge reading data.

In the UAE, the company secured an order for the design, supply and construction of a substation project with associated cabling works from one of the government utilities.

Additional orders have been won in ongoing projects in the Middle East, the company said.

L&T said it has also secured a major add-on order from an existing client in Qatar for an expressway.

"Additionally, various add-on orders have been received by some existing projects in the Water and Effluent Treatment and Metallurgical and Material Handling businesses," it said.

Larsen & Toubro is engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries worldwide.

The company's stock was trading at Rs 1,290.20, down 1.78 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Dec 4, 2019 11:55 am

tags #BSE #Business. Companies #Larsen & Toubro

