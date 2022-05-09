Larsen & Toubro bags order from Jharkhand government

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a significant project from Jharkhand government for irrigation.

The project envisages to provide water to irrigate 22,283 hectare of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in Dumka district of Jharkhand by way of pumping water from the Sidheshwari river. The scope includes survey, design, and constructing a barrage across the river.

"The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat EPC order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Jharkhand, to execute the Masalia Ranishwar Megalift irrigation scheme on a turnkey basis," the company said in statement. The company is already executing a similar lift irrigation project in Jharkhand's Garhwa district.

As per the company, a contract valued at Rs 1,000-2,500 crore is categorised as a significant order. L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction projects.