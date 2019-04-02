App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen Finance to raise Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Representative image
Non-banking finance company L&T Finance is looking to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures.

In the second tranche, the company is offering bonds maturing in 3, 5 and 8 years offering a coupon of 8.48-9.05 percent, it said.

"Net proceeds of the issue will be utilised for on- lending, financing, and refinancing the existing debt of the company and for general corporate purposes," the company said.

The issue opens on April 8 and closes on 18 with an option of early closure or extension and will be listed on the stock exchanges.

Last month, the company had raised Rs 2,228.06 crore in the first tranche against a plan to mop up Rs 1,500 crore.

The lead managers to the issue are Edelweiss, AK Capital, Axis Capital, and Trust Investment Advisors.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #L&T Finance #Market news

