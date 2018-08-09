App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) power business bags orders worth Rs 1,080 crore

L&T's power business through its joint venture companies has also won orders in the domestic and export markets for engineering services and supply of components.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Larsen and Toubro (L&T) today said its power business has won orders worth Rs 1,080 crore in the domestic market. "The business has received two orders from NTPC for setting up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at its supercritical thermal power plants at Khargone, Madhya Pradesh and Lara, Chhattisgarh," L&T said.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, (MoEFCC) to curtail sulfur dioxide emissions, it added.L&T said it has a long-term technical licence agreement with Chiyoda Corporation of Japan for FGD technology.

It said its power business through its joint venture companies has also won orders in the domestic and export markets for engineering services and supply of components.

Shares of the company were trading 0.33 per cent higher at Rs 1,302 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:26 am

