Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Larger purpose of demonetisation was to move to a tax-compliant society: Arun Jaitley

The finance minister also pointed towards the increase in income tax returns filed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in a blog post on Thursday, said the larger purpose of demonetisation was to not to invalidate the non-deposited currency, but to move India from a tax non-compliant society to a compliant society.

“This necessarily involved the formalisation of the economy and a blow to the black money,” the finance minister has added.

The finance minister also charted how this was achieved. “The deposited cash is now identified with its owner giving rise to an inquiry, whether the amount deposited is in consonance with the depositor’s income,” Jaitley has said.

Increase in income tax collections

The finance minister has also pointed towards the increase in income tax returns filed.

“In March 2014, the number of income tax returns filed was 3.8 crore. In 2017-18, this figure has grown to 6.86 crore. In the last two years, when the impact of demonetisation and other steps is analysed, the income tax returns have increased by 19 percent and 25 percent,” Jaitley added.

Jaitley has highlighted in his blog that income tax collections have increased from Rs 6.38 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 10.02 lakh crore in 2017-18.

Speaking about the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the finance minister has said, “GST was implemented from July 1, 2017 i.e. post demonetisation. In the very first year, the number of registered assesses has increased by 72.5 percent”.

The original 66.17 lakh assesses has increased to 114.17 lakhs, Jaitley added.

Calling these points as “positive impact” of demonetisation, Jaitley added that “more formalisation of the economy, more money in the system, higher tax revenue, higher expenditure, higher growth after the first two quarters.”
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 06:17 pm

