App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Large-scale scams at Yes Bank for years, ED chargesheet reveals: Report

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor overruled objections by risk teams while sanctioning loans to RKW Developers and Belief Realtor, both owned by DHFL promoters

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank issued large amounts of credit to several companies that had stressed assets and liquidity issues, former chief executive officer (CEO) Ravneet Gill told The Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Gill said Yes Bank had created a credit watchlist of a number of large corporate borrowers on March 31, 2019, the Business Standard reported citing an ED chargesheet.

The companies on this list include Reliance Group, Essel Group, Cox & Kings, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), Omkar Group, Radius Developer and others.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

"In this watchlist, the bank took a contingency provision of Rs 2,000 crore as a measure of prudent accounting and transparency," ED said in its report, as quoted by the Business Standard.

Also read - 101 firms, 168 bank accounts and 3 holding companies: How Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor ran a byzantine business empire

Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor overruled objections by risk teams while sanctioning loans to RKW Developers and Belief Realtor, both owned by DHFL promoters, executives told ED.

"It was classified as a red-flagged account in November 2019, on the ground of non-commensurate progress in the project vis-à-vis the amount disbursed. Of the total sanctioned loan of Rs 1,700 crore, Rs 750 crore was disbursed on the same day of sanction," an executive told ED.

On May 24, A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court made note of the chargesheet filed in the money-laundering case against Kapoor, his wife Bindu and their three daughters.

Moneycontrol had first reported about the chargesheet in the Rana Kapoor case on May 6.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Yes Bank

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

UN coronavirus therapy trial pauses hydroxychloroquine testing

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Zomato starts home delivery of alcohol in Odisha, Swiggy to follow suit

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

Anand Mahindra says lockdown extensions are economically disastrous, create medical crisis

most popular

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.