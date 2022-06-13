'Large part of year ahead for divestment': DIPAM joint secretary on current market volatility

Representative image

A major part of this fiscal year is left with the Union government to achieve the disinvestment target, said Shailendra Kumar, the Joint Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), while reacting to the bloodbath at the stock market on June 13.

The government is "awaiting an opportune moment to divest", Kumar told CNBC-TV18, adding that at this period of time, a timeline for the pending divestments in entities such as IDBI Bank, BEML and Shipping Corporation "cannot be provided" by him.

On being asked whether the Centre could achieve the target divestment of Rs 65,000 crore excluding the stake sale in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Kumar said that the targets are set as per the prevailing market conditions. "A large part of the year is ahead for us to undertake divestment...we don't see a major cause of concern."

The Dalal Street witnessed a complete rout today, with the benchmark indices sliding 3 percent and eroding nearly Rs 7 lakh crore of investor wealth on a single day, getting the week off to a bad start.

The current market volatility is "part of equities", Kumar said, while stressing that "our fundamentals are strong".

The DIPAM joint secretary's statement comes around two weeks after the government deferred the program to offload its stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL).

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government is unlikely to revisit BPCL privatisation "anytime soon", adding that the current oil sector outlook does not look favourable for privatising the state-run refiner.