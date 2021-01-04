Large corporations should not become collateral damage in farm protests

Farmers, most of them from Punjab and Haryana, want the new farm laws scrapped.

The farmers’ protests against the three farm sector laws is at the risk of being hijacked by a few vested interests. The protests have become ammunition in a political war, and the assets and reputation of large corporate organisations such as Reliance Industries are collateral damage.

Our democracy gives everyone the right to protest, whether or not we agree with their views. But this has to be within the laws of the land. The only way that the farmer movement can remain focused and gain traction is by following the law. Farmers are fast losing friends by choking up the highways leading to the National Capital Region inconveniencing the general population, let alone the vandalism in Punjab.

It is also unfortunate that farmers have dragged a company that has nothing to do with the farm sector into the protests. Large companies, irrespective of their contribution to the country’s growth, development, and employment, seem fair game to anyone who wishes to fling mud at the government. Moreover, how can the farmers and their leaders justify the vandalism unleashed on RIL and its subsidiaries in Punjab and Haryana by way of damaging telecom towers?

In this instance, RIL has nothing to do with farms and contract farming, as it has said in a petition. Through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL), in a petition filed at the Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 4, RIL said it has nothing whatsoever to do with the three farm laws and in no way benefits from them. As such, the sole nefarious purpose of linking the name of Reliance to these laws is to harm its businesses and damage its reputation.

RIL has further explained in the petition that it has not done any “corporate” or “contract” farming in the past, and has no plans to enter this business. “Neither Reliance nor any of our subsidiaries have purchased any agricultural land, directly or indirectly, in Punjab/Haryana or anywhere else in India, for “corporate” or “contract” farming” it said in a statement.

The company also said it has never entered into the long-term procurement contracts to gain an unfair advantage over farmers or sought that its suppliers buy from farmers at less than remunerative prices, nor will it ever do so.

The company has effectively staked its corporate reputation by making this statement to the courts and stock exchanges. A globally respected brand can ill afford to risk dilution, let alone the upkeep of its promise and what it has committed in the courts and to the regulator.

If farmers and their leaders are serious about the cause, they should focus their arguments against the government and take up the fight in the judiciary. Launching an unprovoked attack on corporate entities and individuals is nothing but pure theatrics.

Even if these are symbolic, they will only weaken the actual cause especially if the action brings economic loss, social unrest, and inconveniences the common man. It will prove detrimental to achieving the ultimate objective. In this case, the repeal of the three farm acts.

Vandalism can never be a means to a just end. More than 140 lakh RJio subscribers in Punjab and more than 40 lakh subscribers in Haryana, were incapacitated by the towers' attack. Who benefitted? Only the competitors of Reliance and a few vested interests.

Did it serve the purpose for which the farmers have been agitating for more than 40 days in the severe cold and rain? Certainly not. On the contrary, it will be seen as a loss of public property, which has nothing to do with three farms acts.

Allegations, till proven with facts and evidence in the courts, have no value. So, if farmer leaders are preaching that a few corporate actors are the architects behind the three farm acts, let them prove it in the courts and let the law take its course.

They should focus their attention and energy on the government if they wish to achieve what they have set out to do. If they can convince the government or courts, that the three farm acts are faulty, de facto, corporates become inconsequential.​

