Lantmnnen partners TCS to transform IT infrastructure

Indian technology major Tata Consultancy Services on September 5 said it has entered a multi-year partnership with agriculture and bio-energy company Lantmnnen Ekonomisk Frening (Lantmnnen) to transform their IT infrastructure. TCS on September 5 said they will harmonise Lantmnnen's digital workplace to support hybrid working for all users, and transform Lantmnnen's global service desk to deliver 24×7 multi-lingual support.

The IT company will also leverage its strong local presence in Sweden and across the Nordics, to deliver the services. TCS Nordics Regional Head Avinash Limaye said: "This strategic partnership with Lantmnnen… will leverage the power of digital innovation and collaboration to build more resilience and agility in their infrastructure landscape.

"TCS will offer its deep domain knowledge and technology expertise to help Lantmnnen drive transformation and growth." TCS has been present in the Nordic region since 1991 and currently has over 20,000 employees supporting leading enterprises in Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark to drive growth and transformation.