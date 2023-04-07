 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Landlord Games: Tenants in Bengaluru scramble after sudden hike in rent

Souptik Datta
Apr 07, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

With the city’s economy and private sector stirring back to life, landlords are looking to recoup revenue lost during the pandemic when tenants returned to their hometowns.

Apartment rentals in the nation’s IT capital have shot through the roof, climbing as much as 40 percent in some areas. Source: Flickr/Nicolas Mirguet

A couple of months ago, Anglushulekha Bora shifted to a one-bedroom house in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, paying a rent of Rs 12,000 a month. However, the landlord suddenly increased the rent to Rs 18,000.

Bora says she has no choice but to look for a new place to stay. Rentals in Bengaluru have become largely unaffordable and Bora told Moneycontrol she will probably shift to a two-bedroom apartment with a flatmate to share the cost.

Apartment rentals in the nation’s IT capital have shot through the roof, climbing as much as 40 percent in some areas. As the city’s economy and private sector stir back to life, landlords are raising rents to recoup the revenue lost during the pandemic, when tenants returned to their hometowns.

Techies are being asked to vacate within a month. In startup hubs such as HSR Layout, where Bora stays, Sunil Singh, a realtor at Realty Corps, rented a two-bedroom apartment for Rs 60,000, an almost 40 percent increase from last year.