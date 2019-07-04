App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Landing incidents: DGCA finds safety breach by SpiceJet, issues notices to 4 senior executives

The action comes even as the main runway at the Mumbai airport remains shut after a SpiceJet plane from Jaipur veered off it while landing amid heavy rainfall on Monday night and got stuck in the adjacent grass area.

Four senior executives of SpiceJet were issued show cause notices by DGCA on Thursday after a special audit team of the aviation regulator, which probed multiple landing incidents involving the airline, found lapses on their part, according to sources privy to the development. "The audit team of the DGCA went to audit the airline on July 3. They have given a report stating that four persons -- Chief of Flight Safety, Chief of Operations, Chief of Training and Accountable Executive -- have been found to be breaching safety standards," sources told PTI.

On June 30, another SpiceJet plane from Bhopal veered off the runway at Surat airport due to heavy rainfall and wind. On July 2, another SpiceJet plane veered off its path on the runway while landing at Kolkata airport, damaging four runway lights.

Close

"The DGCA team has found some lapses during the safety audit of the airline. The four persons have been asked to respond to their show cause notices within 15 days," the sources said.

SpiceJet did not respond to the queries regarding the matter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA has started a special audit of all airlines and airports in monsoon-affected areas in the wake of multiple landing incidents across the country.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 08:53 pm

#Business #Legal #SpiceJet

