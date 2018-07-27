Lanco Infratech, 1 of 12 in RBI’s defaulters list, may be liquidated as Thriveni’s bid rejected again

Lanco Infratech may be heading for liquidation after a committee of creditors again rejected the sole bid of Thriveni Earthmovers, a Tamil Nadu-based mining firm. Lanco figured in the Reserve Bank of India’s first list of 12 defaulters that it handed to the banks for prompt remedial action under the newly enacted Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Gurugram-based company owes the IDBI-led lenders over Rs 44,000 crore.

ICICI Bank, Power Finance Corporation, and Rural Electrification are the major lenders to the company.

“Thriveni was asked to submit a fresh bid after its previous bid was rejected. The latest bid was also rejected this week,” a senior Lanco official told Moneycontrol.

Lanco is an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contractor and operator of power projects, mining assets, roads and real estate. Lanco was started in the 1960s by LV Rama Naidu along with this two brothers. It later came to be managed by his son L Rajagopal in 1980s. Current Chairman L Madhusudhan Rao is Rajagopal’s younger brother. The family, hailing from Hyderabad, has deep connections to the Congress party.

The Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal will decide whether Lanco should be liquidated or more attempts are made to save it. If the Tribunal orders its liquidation, Lanco will become the second company from the RBI list to face that ignominy after Jyoti Structures. Lanco has the option of challenging the order for any liquidation proceedings at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

The promoters have little chance of saving the company as most of the projects are now either non-operating or caught in legal cases.

Besides Jyoti and Lanco, the other companies in the list were Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel and Power, Alok Industries, Electrosteel Steels, Monnet Ispat and Energy, Era Infra Engineering, ABG Shipyard and Amtek Auto.

Barring Jyoti and Lanco which could be liquidated, others are either going through a resolution process or already handed over to a new buyer like Tata Steel taking over Bhushan Steel and Vedanta buying Electrosteel Steels.