LAN parties, eating ramen on the streets — things E-sports co-founder Rushindra Sinha longs to do in post-COVID world

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before COVID-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Mumbai-based Global Esports is a startup with a difference. Both its founders have parallel careers. Dr Rushindra Sinha, an MBBS from Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, runs his family’s simply named Womens Hospital in Mumbai. His partner Mohit Israney is a filmmaker.

The company received seed funding last year from Indian incubator Venture Catalysts. Then COVID-19 arrived and interrupted a ride that seemed to be gaining some momentum.

In this interaction, the 30-year-old Sinha is asked to imagine a world free of the dread of COVID-19. What comes through in his answers is a sense that the young simply inhabit a different universe, where YouTubers Casey Neistat and Mr Beast are gods. It is also clear that gaming, ramen and Sinha’s other passion - content creation – are foremost on his mind.

If COVID ended tomorrow or became easily manageable, which city would you like to travel to first and why?

Seoul, South Korea, the birthplace of e-sports, or Los Angeles, the best place right now for content. It’s been nine months that we’ve not been there, so would really like to go back.

Which restaurant/ bar would you go to first and why?

I would love to grab some insane street food, most likely ramen. Our love for ramen is evident if you follow us on social media.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to and why?

I would love to have (YouTubers) Casey Neistat or Mr Beast. They both have such different takes on the way they create content and there is so much to learn from them.

What public performance/ occasion would you like to attend?

It would be great to attend any major e-sports event. We spent most of last year travelling for e-sports tournaments across the globe. This year is like going into withdrawal symptoms from LAN events.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

LAN parties…I know everyone is itching to go back partying and clubbing but the only type of parties us gamers are missing right now are LAN parties.

What new skill would you like to learn?

I’ve spent most of my life creating content on the edit table. I’d like to learn to get better at using my camera to the fullest extent to create better quality content. The content itself is great but I’d love to get better at capturing it, that’s something my co-founder Mohit excels at, being a filmmaker.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a COVID-free world.

A Whole New World, from the original Aladdin movie.

What bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

Appreciating the outdoors. As gamers we’re used to being indoors for days at a stretch but we always knew we could get up and go out at any point. Now, with the pandemic, that’s something we’ve started appreciating a lot more.

What will you do with your masks?

We don’t have too many excess masks. Also, it’s going to be a while before we no longer need our masks. It’s now a good thing to add to our travel kits as a precautionary measure.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Our motto stays the same ‘YOLO - You only live once’. But we’d like to abide by that motto in a responsible way, as opposed to the people using it to justify when they do risky and crazy things.