Lamborghini silhouette teaser shows Raging Bull's electric foray

Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini is on the cusp of a change in identity after it teased a silhouette of what is believed to be a new electric vehicle (EV) concept on X, formerly Twitter. The worldwide unveiling of the machine is scheduled for August 18, at the Monterey Car Week in California.

The 'Raging Bull' is embracing a new era of silence, signifying a shift in identity for the exotic car maker known to produce cars sporting V8, V10, and V12 engines.

While details are incomplete, this significant stride into electrification is an indication of where the iconic Italian brand is headed. The new EV, which is still conceptual in nature, could offer insight into Lamborghini's future with the company suggesting a potential debut around 2028 for its first attempt at an EV. Earlier, the company had indicated that its EV could be a four-seater and the vehicle will be built on the company's SSP platform.

The teaser

The iconic Italian brand tweeted a picture of the silhouette of a car with a distinctive shape, which sports a curvy, smooth roof. The brand captioned the image as, Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled. August 18th. ​Save the date, hinting at a move towards electrification.

While the company has been mum about the specifics of its EV direction, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann hard earlier provided a glimpse into the direction. The German automotive executive mentioned Lamborghini's debut EV offering will be more practical than its usual flamboyance. However, he mentioned that the EV will not be a strict SUV, like the Urus.

The Italian carmaker has taken steps to move away from the ICE age (internal combustion engine) after it introduced the Revuelto, a plug-in hybrid version of its flagship supercar Aventador. There are also reports that it could go in the same direction for its highest-selling model, the Urus SUV.

The upcoming EV unveiling at the Monterey Car Week will signify Lamborghini's venture in to the world of EVs, signifying a paradigm shift in the identity of the 'Raging Bull'.