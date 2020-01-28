App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lalit Modi slams Godfrey Philips after co dismisses his stake-sale claims, calls them 'blatant liars'

Godfrey Phillips' denial of reports of stake sale by the promoter in the company evoked a strong response from Lalit Modi, who called the cigaretter-maker's reply "a complete eyewash".

Lalit Modi, son of late industrialist and owner of Modi Enterprises KK Modi, took to Twitter again on January 28, following Godfrey Phillips' dismissal of his announcement of a stake sale of the company.

In his tweet, Modi said, "All I can say is they are blatant liars." In subsequent tweets, he shared documents to support his remarks.

Close

Among these was a letter Modi wrote to the co-trustees of the KK Modi Family Trust in which he proposed the sale of various assets and their family-owned business enterprises as part of the agenda for the board of trustees meeting on November 30 last year. 

Modi also shared copies of documents detailing the agenda of the meeting and the people in attendance, saying, "We agreed to unanimously go forward. Which was the only item on Agenda. We did not reach unanimous decision. So as per trust deed sale was triggered. I was asked to give them 30 days time to make me a proposal. I said sale goes on and if u convince me. Then we can meet to cancel."

Godfrey Phillips' denial of reports of a stake sale by the promoter of the company evoked a strong response from Lalit Modi, who called the cigaretter-maker's reply "a complete eyewash".

On January 27 evening, Lalit Modi tweeted that all assets of the KK Modi Group were up for sale, including its stake in Godfrey Phillips. However, the company denied his claims in a filing on the exchanges.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #Business #Godfrey Phillips #India #KK Modi Group #Lalit Modi

