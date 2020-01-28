Lalit Modi slams Godfrey Philips after co dismisses his stake-sale claims, calls them 'blatant liars'

Lalit Modi, son of late industrialist and owner of Modi Enterprises KK Modi, took to Twitter again on January 28, following Godfrey Phillips' dismissal of his announcement of a stake sale of the company.



Godfrey Phillips denies claim promoter to sell stake in company

All I can say is they are blatant liars. And my media pr company ⁦@DILIPtheCHERIAN⁩ will be sending out all the documents. ASAP. Contact him. https://t.co/jz3e2HNK1N — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) January 28, 2020

In his tweet, Modi said, "All I can say is they are blatant liars." In subsequent tweets, he shared documents to support his remarks.

Among these was a letter Modi wrote to the co-trustees of the KK Modi Family Trust in which he proposed the sale of various assets and their family-owned business enterprises as part of the agenda for the board of trustees meeting on November 30 last year.

Modi also shared copies of documents detailing the agenda of the meeting and the people in attendance, saying, "We agreed to unanimously go forward. Which was the only item on Agenda. We did not reach unanimous decision. So as per trust deed sale was triggered. I was asked to give them 30 days time to make me a proposal. I said sale goes on and if u convince me. Then we can meet to cancel."



We agreed to unanimously go forward. Which was the only item on Agenda. We did not reach unanimous decision. So as per trust deed sale was triggered. I was asked to give them 30 days time to make me a proposal. I said sale goes on and if u convince me. Then we can meet to cancel pic.twitter.com/Iu2KsaAnmZ — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) January 28, 2020



Read More | Godfrey Phillips dismisses Lalit Modi's stake sale claim; stock down close to 5%

Godfrey Phillips' denial of reports of a stake sale by the promoter of the company evoked a strong response from Lalit Modi, who called the cigaretter-maker's reply "a complete eyewash".

This is a complete eye wash. So I am forced to respond with documents. All media knows I have always disclosed clearly every time. As has been the case in last 13 years. So here it is. Be patient. It’s a lot. pic.twitter.com/z6Erl0cFtn— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) January 28, 2020