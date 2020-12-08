Lakshmi Vilas Bank’s website gets a DBS makeover, LVB identity retained

Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB)’s history and key financial details have been removed from its website after the merger with DBS India. But the Singapore bank has retained LVB’s name and logo, with the LVB name displayed prominently along with the image of goddess Lakshmi. DBS's name and logo have been added to this with the descriptor “now part of DBS Bank India Ltd". It is not clear if the changes are final.

LVB was merged with DBS on November 27 after high NPAs (non-performing assets), low capital levels and a failure to get an investor plunged it into a crisis. The entire paid-up equity capital of LVB shareholders was wiped out along with Tier-II bonds, upsetting investors. Following this, LVB’s promoters and some investors have moved court against certain provisions of the amalgamation scheme.

The LVB website used to have in detail the bank's history of 94 years. Seven businessmen had come together to create the bank to cater to the financial needs of the people in and around the textile city of Karur in Tamil Nadu.

Its customers were mainly small and medium merchants involved in trade, industries and agriculture. The bank was incorporated on November 3, 1926, under the Indian Companies Act, 1913, and obtained the certificate to commence business on November 10, 1926.

After the enactment of the Banking Regulations Act, 1949 and the Reserve Bank of India was designated the regulator of the banking sector, it obtained its banking licence from the RBI on June 19, 1958. On August 11, 1958, it became a ‘scheduled commercial bank’, signifying capability to operate as a full-fledged commercial bank.

DBS theme

The website now prominently displays the DBS theme, featuring cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is the brand ambassador. The ‘About Us’ section now leads to LVB-DBS amalgamation details and DBS’ India history. The scheme of amalgamation is under the special powers of the Government of India and RBI under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, India.

“DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia and is present across 18 countries. With its extensive network of operations in Asia, DBS has been accorded the "Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 12 consecutive years from 2009 to 2020”, it says.

DBS has been in India since 1994 and converted India operations to a wholly owned subsidiary (DBS Bank India Limited) in March 2019 to expand franchise and build greater scale, the site says.

Note to LVB customers

In a detailed FAQ to LVB customers, DBS has said LVB’s IFSC and MICR codes will remain unchanged and customers can continue using LVB debit cards, cheque books and bank accounts.

According to the FAQ, customers can use LVB’s facilities and network as usual. They can begin using the DBS network only once the integration process is complete.

Also, all Lakshmi Vilas staff are now part of DBS Bank India Limited and customers can contact their branch and relationship managers as usual, DBS has said. There will be no change in the rate of interest received by the LVB customers till further notice, the bank has said.