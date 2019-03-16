App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 06:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lakshmi Vilas Bank raises Rs 459 crore via QIP

The Chennai-headquartered lender said it has raised funds at the rate of Rs 72 per share.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Private sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Saturday said it has raised Rs 459.59 crore through qualified institutions placement (QIP).

"This fund raising via QIP will help the bank in strengthening its capital base and will enable bank to further raise tier II capital," Lakshmi Vilas Bank said in a statement.

The QIP closed on March 15, 2019.

SREI Capital Market Ltd acted as the book running lead manager to the QIP issue.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Business #India #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #QIP

