Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints S Sundar as interim MD & CEO

"The board of directors of the bank at their meeting held on December 31, 2019, have co-opted S Sundar as additional director of the bank and also appointed him as interim managing director & CEO (whole-time director) of the bank with effect from January 1, 2020, to April 30, 2020, or till regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier," the banks said in a regulatory filing.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank said it has appointed S Sundar as its interim managing director & CEO. Sundar was the bank's chief financial officer who resigned.

Sundar has over 41 years of work experience in various banks.

First Published on Jan 1, 2019 09:05 am

tags #Business #Companies #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #S Sundar

