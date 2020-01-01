Lakshmi Vilas Bank appoints S Sundar as interim MD & CEO

"The board of directors of the bank at their meeting held on December 31, 2019, have co-opted S Sundar as additional director of the bank and also appointed him as interim managing director & CEO (whole-time director) of the bank with effect from January 1, 2020, to April 30, 2020, or till regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier," the banks said in a regulatory filing.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank said it has appointed S Sundar as its interim managing director & CEO. Sundar was the bank's chief financial officer who resigned.
"The board of directors of the bank at their meeting held on December 31, 2019, have co-opted S Sundar as additional director of the bank and also appointed him as interim managing director & CEO (whole-time director) of the bank with effect from January 1, 2020, to April 30, 2020, or till regular MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier," the banks said in a regulatory filing.Sundar has over 41 years of work experience in various banks.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.