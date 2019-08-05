Lakshmi Automatic Loom's Q1 standalone net at Rs 80.32 lakh

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works Ltd. clocked a standalone net profit at Rs 80.32 lakh for the April-June 2019 quarter on Monday. The Coimbatore-based company had recorded profits at Rs 7.02 lakh during the same period last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 net profits were at Rs 1.25 crore, the company said in a BSE filing. Total income on standalone basis for the April-June 2019 quarter grew to Rs 3.14 crore from Rs 1.72 crore registered the same period last year. Total income for the year ending March 31, 2019 on standalone basis was at Rs 8.95 crore, it added.