MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Lake Shore may raise funds to acquire Viviana Mall: Report

Viviana mall is situated on a 13-acre land parcel in Thane on Pokhran Road and has a total lease area of 1.7 million square ft.

Moneycontrol News
October 06, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

Lake Shore India Advisory is planning to buy Viviana Mall in Thane from Singapore's GIC and Ashwin Sheth group for Rs 2,000 crore.

Lake Shore is in talks with private equity firm Apollo Global Management to raise $100 million (around Rs 740 crore) debt, Business Standard has reported. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to purchase the mall.

Lake Shore is backed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

"Lake Shore is planning to fund the mall acquisition through equity and debt. Talks with Apollo Global Management are at an advanced stage," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Ashwin Puri, director of Lakeshore told Business Standard that "As a policy, we do not comment on market speculation."

Apollo Global Management and a spokesperson for Ashwin Seth group did not comment on the matter, while GIC had not yet responded.

Viviana mall is situated on a 13-acre land parcel in Thane on Pokhran Road and has a total lease area of 1.7 million square ft.

GIC had purchased a 49 percent stake in Viviana Mall from Sheth Group in 2016.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #Thane
first published: Oct 6, 2021 11:14 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.