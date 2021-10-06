Lake Shore may raise funds to acquire Viviana Mall: Report

Lake Shore India Advisory is planning to buy Viviana Mall in Thane from Singapore's GIC and Ashwin Sheth group for Rs 2,000 crore.

Lake Shore is in talks with private equity firm Apollo Global Management to raise $100 million (around Rs 740 crore) debt, Business Standard has reported. The proceeds from this transaction will be used to purchase the mall.

Lake Shore is backed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).

"Lake Shore is planning to fund the mall acquisition through equity and debt. Talks with Apollo Global Management are at an advanced stage," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Ashwin Puri, director of Lakeshore told Business Standard that "As a policy, we do not comment on market speculation."

Apollo Global Management and a spokesperson for Ashwin Seth group did not comment on the matter, while GIC had not yet responded.

Viviana mall is situated on a 13-acre land parcel in Thane on Pokhran Road and has a total lease area of 1.7 million square ft.

GIC had purchased a 49 percent stake in Viviana Mall from Sheth Group in 2016.