Laid-off Indian techies on H-1B visas race against time to find new jobs

Haripriya Suresh
Nov 22, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST

While there isn't necessarily a scarcity of jobs, the upcoming holiday season in the US is an additional source of concern, as workers on visa are constrained to find a new job within 60 days.

Layoffs at Big Tech companies like Amazon, Meta, and Twitter have brought the H-1B visa — the non-immigrant work visa on which most Indians who worked at these companies are on — to the forefront. Once thought to be a safe option, layoffs have revealed the precarity of workers' conditions, as they must find work within 60 days of their last day of employment or leave the country.

LinkedIn is flooded with stories of laid-off workers, ranging from those who had only been with the company for a few weeks to those who had been there for up to eight years. While Meta laid off 11,000 employees and Twitter laid off half of its 7,500-person workforce and more since then, Amazon has been laying off employees in phases that will last until 2023.

Raju Kadam, a laid-off Meta employee, wrote on LinkedIn that he had been in the US for 16 years and that his sons are also US citizens, adding that their lives would be affected as he will have to leave the country.

“I am heartbroken to say that my role at Alexa Conversations Data Generations Team has been impacted by the recent #techlayoffs as of this morning at Amazon. Due to the nature of my visa, I have limited time to look out for new work opportunities,” wrote Tejal, who worked at Amazon and was laid off, on LinkedIn.

Immigration lawyers noted a significant increase in inquiries as workers consider their options for staying in the country while racing against the clock.

What are the options?