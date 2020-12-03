LafargeHolcim to spend $112 million to cut CO2 emissions in India

The Swiss company will spend the money on waste heat recovery systems at six plants in India, with the intention of reducing its carbon emissions by 500,000 tonnes a year.

The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann - RC1A29123200

LafargeHolcim is allocating 100 million Swiss francs ($111.89 million) to reduce its CO2 emissions in India, the world's largest cement-maker said on Thursday.

