 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Lack of subsidies a major challenge for private hospitals, says Sterling Hospitals’ Gill 

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Mar 08, 2023 / 06:13 AM IST

Sterling is the largest corporate hospital chain in Gujarat and has tertiary care hospitals and cancer centres in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhidham 

Nurses intubate a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Private hospitals in India play a significant role in providing healthcare services to citizens, but an absence of government subsidies is increasingly proving to be an operational challenge, an industry leader says .

Dr Simmardeep Singh Gill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Hospitals, a leading hospital chain in Western India, said private healthcare providers are confronting multiple issues simultaneously.

“Given that the private sector receives no subsidies, making the hospitals operationally sustainable is a challenge,” he said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Gill pointed out that constructing hospitals in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities is costly for healthcare providers. Patients anticipate services similar to those in major metropolitan areas at lower costs, he said.