Lack of approval for other COVID-19 vaccines by EU causing supply gaps, says BioNTech

German vaccine maker BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine with partner Pfizer has received approvals in multiple countries, has warned of gaps in supply until other vaccine candidates are rolled out.

BioNTech CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin said the company is working with Pfizer to boost production of its vaccine after it was slow to arrive in Europe, Reuters reported.

The vaccine approval was delayed by the European Union (EU), which after approval placed small orders for the doses. For perspective, the United States had ordered 600 million doses till November, while the EU order is half that size, the news report suggests.

Eyebrows have been raised in Germany where inoculation drives had to be halted due to the late rollout – despite the vaccine being indigenously developed, it added.

Sahin told local weekly Spiegel that the situation “does not look good” and that a “lack of other approved vaccines” has caused a gap which has to be filled by the startup. Further, Sahin and BioNTech’s co-founder and chief medical officer Oezlem Tuereci also faulted the EU’s small order size in anticipation of other vaccines as a reason for the gaps.

“At some point it became clear that it would not be possible to deliver so quickly. By then it was already too late to place follow-on orders,” Tuereci added.

A spokesperson for the company later said it is “in talks” with the EU to boost output. “We are in productive discussions with the European Commission on how to make more of our vaccine in Europe, for Europe,” the spokesperson said.

For this, the company is looking to push ahead launch of a new production line in Marburg in Germany to February and Health Minister Jens Spahn also said authorities “would do everything” to expedite the process.

The facility will produce 250 million doses in H1FY21, as per Sahin and talks are also on with contract manufacturers, clarity on which will be available by January-end, he added.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected to get EU approval on January 6, and Spain is pushing for “quick” approval of AstraZeneca’s candidate.