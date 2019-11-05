Labour Ministry to classify jobs based on skill, location: Report

The central government is proposing to classify jobs based on skills to bring clarity on minimum wages, reported the Business Standard.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has defined occupations under semi-skilled, skilled, unskilled and highly skilled categories in the Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2019. The draft of the same has been put out in the public domain for consultations.

As a result, instead of defining wages based only on geography and skills, it will specify which work will fall in the above-mentioned categories.

Wages will be differently defined for metros, non-metros and rural areas. Apart from that, unskilled jobs would mean simple operating experience. Skilled jobs will include competence through technical or vocational training whereas highly-skilled jobs would mean intensive technical and professional training with considerable experience (class I).

The Centre might also constitute a technical panel under the labour commissioner to advise further on this categorization along the lines of the National Skills Qualification Framework.

This might be able to reduce exploitation of labour by keeping them in lower salary brackets, as per sources from the ministry as reported by the daily.

There are 681 professions listed in the draft with professionals like carpenters and security guards proposed in the highly-skilled category. Professionals like drivers are in skilled categories, cooks among other professionals in semi-skilled, and coolies, peons and sweepers in the unskilled category.

Some of the other proposals include fixing the last working day of the week for the payment to contractors. To ensure timely monthly payments to workers on contract, the 7th of every month is proposed.

The technical committee will also determine the minimum wage for working journalists, once formed.