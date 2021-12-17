MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Labour Ministry mulls new rules for employees opting for permanent WFH: Report

The order could entail a reduction in the house rent allowance (HRA) component and an increase in reimbursement cost under the infrastructure component

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Labour Ministry may ask employers to change the salary structure of their existing employees who choose to continue working from home permanently.

The ministry is likely to issue standing orders to redefine service conditions, The Economic Times reported quoting a top government official.

The order could entail a reduction in the house rent allowance (HRA) component and an increase in reimbursement cost under the infrastructure component, as per the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The official said that there is a need to redefine service conditions so that the compensation structure takes into account the expenses incurred by employees while working from home.

Close

Related stories

"The government is considering all the options and something concrete is likely to come soon," the official told the publication.

This comes at a time when companies have cut back on business travels and delayed return to the office due to the emergence of new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant, 0micron.

The latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization has said.

As per the current rules, the tax rebate for HRA is the least of the following amounts -- actual HRA received, 50 percent of basic salary + DA for those living in metro cities, 40 percent of basic salary + DA for those living in non-metros, actual rent paid should be less than 10% of basic salary + DA.

The reduction of amount under the HRA component may lead to an increase in the tax liability of employees if it is not replaced with something for which a tax rebate is available.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Omicron
first published: Dec 17, 2021 09:50 am

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.