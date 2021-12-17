Labour Ministry mulls new rules for employees opting for permanent WFH: Report

Representative image

The Labour Ministry may ask employers to change the salary structure of their existing employees who choose to continue working from home permanently.

The ministry is likely to issue standing orders to redefine service conditions, The Economic Times reported quoting a top government official.

The order could entail a reduction in the house rent allowance (HRA) component and an increase in reimbursement cost under the infrastructure component, as per the report.

The official said that there is a need to redefine service conditions so that the compensation structure takes into account the expenses incurred by employees while working from home.

"The government is considering all the options and something concrete is likely to come soon," the official told the publication.

This comes at a time when companies have cut back on business travels and delayed return to the office due to the emergence of new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant, 0micron.

The latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta strain and reduces vaccine efficacy but causes less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organization has said.

As per the current rules, the tax rebate for HRA is the least of the following amounts -- actual HRA received, 50 percent of basic salary + DA for those living in metro cities, 40 percent of basic salary + DA for those living in non-metros, actual rent paid should be less than 10% of basic salary + DA.

The reduction of amount under the HRA component may lead to an increase in the tax liability of employees if it is not replaced with something for which a tax rebate is available.