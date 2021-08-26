Labour Ministry launches National Database for Unorganised Workers

Representative Image (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey)

Labour Ministry on August 26 launched the National Database for Unorganised Workers or the E-Shram portal.

It is a platform for registering an estimated 38 crore informal and unorganised workers including construction workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic, agriculture and migrant workers, and other similar sub-groups of unorganised workers.

"For the first time in the History of India, a system is being made to register 38 crore Unorganised Workers. It will not only register them but would also be helpful in delivering of various social security schemes being implemented by the central and state governments," Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav said.

All informal workers will be allotted an E- Shram card containing a 12-digit UAN for availing the benefits of various social security schemes announced by the government. The 12-digit UAN will be valid throughout the country.

An estimated four lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country will facilitate in the registration of unorganised workers.

The database will serve as a reference point for the authorities to track and reach out to workers in the informal sector and offer them relief in times of crisis.

It will help in better monitoring and supervision of government policies and ensure that benefits reach the targeted group of unorganised workers at the grassroots level.

Every unorganised worker registering on the portal will get an accident cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability.

The finance ministry approved the creation of the database in November 2020. The task of creating the database was entrusted upon labour and employment ministry, which in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre to developed the portal.

The National Database for Unorganised Workers has been launched more than a year after unorganised and migrant workers returned to their villages following the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The pandemic exposed and intensified the vulnerabilities of migrant workers who take up low-paid and low-skilled, temporary jobs and have limited access to social protection, making them prone to layoffs. With a database of informal workers in place, they are expected to benefit from several welfare schemes.