MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10.30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Labour Ministry launches National Database for Unorganised Workers

All informal workers will be allotted a E- Shram card containing a 12-digit UAN for availing the benefits of various social security schemes announced by the government. The 12-digit UAN will be valid throughout the country.

Shreeja Singh
August 26, 2021 / 09:48 PM IST
Representative Image (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey)

Representative Image (REUTERS/Jayanta Dey)

Labour Ministry on August 26 launched the National Database for Unorganised Workers or the E-Shram portal.

It is a platform for registering an estimated 38 crore informal and unorganised workers including construction workers, gig and platform workers, street vendors, domestic, agriculture and migrant workers, and other similar sub-groups of unorganised workers.

"For the first time in the History of India, a system is being made to register 38 crore Unorganised Workers. It will not only register them but would also be helpful in delivering of various social security schemes being implemented by the central and state governments," Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav said.

All informal workers will be allotted an E- Shram card containing a 12-digit UAN for availing the benefits of various social security schemes announced by the government. The 12-digit UAN will be valid throughout  the country.

An estimated four lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) across the country will facilitate in the registration of unorganised workers.

Close

Related stories

The database will serve as a reference point for the authorities to track and reach out to workers in the informal sector and offer them relief in times of crisis.

It will help in better monitoring and supervision of government policies and ensure that benefits reach the targeted group of unorganised workers at the grassroots level.

Every unorganised worker registering on the portal will get an accident cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death or permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial disability.

The finance ministry approved the creation of the database in November 2020. The task of creating the database was entrusted upon labour and employment ministry, which in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre to developed the portal.

The National Database for Unorganised Workers has been launched more than a year after unorganised and migrant workers returned to their villages following the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The pandemic exposed and intensified the vulnerabilities of migrant workers who take up low-paid and low-skilled, temporary jobs and have limited access to social protection, making them prone to layoffs. With a database of informal workers in place, they are expected to benefit from several welfare schemes.
Shreeja Singh
Tags: #COVID19 #E-Shram portal #Ministry of Labour #National Database for Unorganised Workers #unorganised workers
first published: Aug 26, 2021 09:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.