Labour Ministry issues draft standing orders on work from home under new Industrial Relations Code: Report

The Labour Ministry on January 1 published its draft standing orders on work from home for the mining, manufacturing and service sectors, under the new Industrial Relations Code. It is aimed at formalising service-related matters in an amicable manner, as per a ministry statement.

“Pursuant to Section 29 of the Industrial Relations Code (IRC), 2020, the central government has published the draft model standing orders for the manufacturing sector, mining sector and service sector,” it said.

Under the model standing orders drafted for the services sector, decision on work hours for employees in the information technology (IT) space has been left up to employers, The Economic Times reported.

However, safeguards for the IT industry have been included in the services sector model in relation to employer computer system, unauthorised access of IT systems and customer or client misconduct, the news report noted.

“Keeping in view the needs of the services sector, a separate model standing orders for the services sector has been prepared for the first time,” the ministry said.

All three models are uniform, but provide flexibility for sector-specific requirements. In the mining sector, rail travel facility has been extended to all workers – something that was earlier only allowed for coal miners, it also defines what would constitute a “habitual offender” in regards to indiscipline as employees found guilty of misconduct three or more times in preceding 12 months.

The draft standing orders have been released for public comments over the next 30 days.

The IRC is among the four new streamlined labour codes which amalgamate 29 labour laws. The Centre is in the process of implementing these by April 1, 2021. Other three codes are the Wage Code, Code on Social Security and Code on Occupational Safety.