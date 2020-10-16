172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|labour-ministry-dismisses-reports-of-new-cpi-iw-series-leading-to-pay-hike-of-employees-5973331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 07:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Labour Ministry dismisses reports of new CPI-IW series leading to pay hike of employees

The CPI-IW is used primarily for measuring Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to workers in the organized sector including PSUs, Banks and Insurance companies besides government employees.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The labour ministry on October 16 dismissed media reports that the launch of new series of Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) would lead to a hike in salaries of government employees and industrial workers.

The CPI-IW is used primarily for measuring Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to workers in the organized sector including PSUs, Banks and Insurance companies besides government employees.

"Labour Ministry denies reports in a section of media appearing under the caption Govt. employees set to get more DA published on October 16, 2020," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry has never said that the new index would lead to a hike in salaries of industrial workers and government employees, it clarified.

Close

Labour Bureau, an attached office of the ministry, is going to release new series of CPI-IW with 2016 as base year on October 21. At present, the base year for the index is 2001. The ministry said this index is used for revision of dearness allowance payable to government employees and workers in the organized sector.

related news

However, it explained that the hike in salaries of industrial workers and government employees will depend on the behaviour of new series, which is too early to predict at this stage. The new series of CPI-IW would be more comprehensive as it would have over 300 items in its basket like health, education, food compared to 200 in the existing index.

Besides, it would collect data from around 90 different centres or markets across the country in the new series compared to 77 in the existing index.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 07:16 pm

tags #Business #Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers #Dearness allowance #India #Labour Ministry

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.