Refrain from pay cuts, layoffs or face strict action: Labour commission in notice to KPIT Technologies

The Maharashtra Labour Commission has sent a notice to Pune-based KPIT Technologies for not adhering to state directives and enforcing up to 50 percent pay cut for full-time employees across India until September 2020.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Signed by Assistant Labour Commissioner Nikhil Walke, the notice directed the company to comply with state orders restricting pay cuts and layoffs, or face “strict action”, Business Standard reported.

The order further asked for a report once corrective action is taken.

The order came after the National Information Technology Employees Senates (NITES) union filed a complaint against the company. Harpreet Saluja, general secretary, NITES told the paper: “They have forced more than 200 employees to go on part-time work and their salaries are further reduced by 50 per cent. We have high hopes from the Supreme Court as our public interest litigation (PIL) for illegal layoffs and salary cuts by IT, ITeS, BPO and KPO companies is scheduled to be heard on May 15.”

KPIT Technologies confirmed receipt of the notice to the paper but did not respond to queries.

However, an internal email from Co-Founder, MD & CEO Kishor Patil, said the pay cut was due to “sudden impact on the company's operations revenue and cash collection,” the report added. He added that the Chairman would not draw any compensation for the period.

The official email added that the pay cut would be reduced first from variable pay and special allowances, and then extended to the fixed component if needed.

The engineering services company employs 5,500 people and has Honda, Denso, BMW, Hitachi and Cummins in its client list.

This is not the first time the Labour Department has issued a notice. Tech Mahindra had also received one for suspending shift allowance of employees.