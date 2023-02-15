Lab-grown diamond industry has a three-star formation in Surat

India is spearheading the growth in lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), globally, with a clutch of companies. Here are the three major companies which have helped the country to excel in LGDs in the international market.

Greenlab Diamonds: It has four factories for manufacturing LGDs and it is in the process of building another -- all in Surat, the diamond hub of the country. It was in the news last year after making the largest LGD at 27.27 carat labelled Om. The previous record was held by China with 16.41 carats.

Smit Patel, partner of the company, said Greenlab exported Rs 600 crore in FY22. In the current year, its export has already touched Rs 800 crore by December 2022. The company has been seeing an annual growth of 300-400 percent since 2018, when it was formed. His family has been in the diamond business for over 50 years. Greenlab produces 2 lakh carats of LGDs a month.

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds: The Surat-based Limelight is backed by the major diamond grower and producer Bhathwari Group. It claims to be the largest producer of LGDs, and uses the chemical vapour deposition technology (CVD).

PK Krishnakumar is a journalist based in Kochi.