'Lab Built on Wheels': Infosys to launch 4 mobile medical laboratories in rural Karnataka

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, announced the launch of four mobile laboratories — also called ‘Lab Built on Wheels’ to provide cost effective diagnostic solutions and curb the spread of communicable diseases primarily among the rural population of Karnataka.

Infosys Foundation had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rotary Bangalore Southwest Charitable Trust (Rotary Trust), with a grant of Rs 4 crore to make the mobile medical laboratories, according to a regulatory filing by the IT major to the stock exchanges on June 6.

Infosys Foundation, together with Rotary Trust, handed the mobile laboratories to the Karnataka government. Each mobile lab is equipped with a medical unit, pharmacy, and a minimal invasive emergency care unit.

Rotary Trust had collaborated with Saicorp Health Technologies (SHTPL) - which set up the labs in accordance with BSL level two safety standards.

"This is part of a continuous effort by Infosys Foundation to ensure that the underprivileged people in India have affordable, on-time access to clean, hygienic, and appropriate medical treatment and healthcare," said Krish Shankar - Executive Vice President, Group HR Head, Infosys and Trustee, Infosys Foundation at the launch event.