MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

kWh Bikes raises $2 million in seed funding round

The round also saw participation of Better Capital and Cloud Capital besides individuals such as Info Edge India Ltd Managing Director and CEO Hitesh Oberoi, Unacademy Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal and Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint Managing Director Dipak Gupta, among others, kWh Bikes said in a statement.

PTI
October 06, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Start-up electric scooter maker kWh Bikes on Wednesday said it has raised $2 million (around Rs 15 crore) in a seed round led by private market online investment platform, Let's Venture along with individuals, including Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The round also saw participation of Better Capital and Cloud Capital besides individuals such as Info Edge India Ltd Managing Director and CEO Hitesh Oberoi, Unacademy Co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal and Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint Managing Director Dipak Gupta, among others, kWh Bikes said in a statement.

"With this (funding), the startup is planning to take their prototype to production and expand R&D across various EV (electric vehicle) components like battery, BMS (battery management system), VCU (vehicle control unit) and motor," it said.

kWh Bikes Co-founder and CEO Siddharth Janghu said, "With these funds, we are gearing up to extensively test our prototype, continue our work on components like the battery, motor and VCU, get them homologated, and enter into batch production."

He further said, "The fact that we are a vertically integrated and not an assembled product, helps us get superior performance and in the long-term, and that is what will matter. The best product will win and we are confident about that being ours."

Close

Related stories

On its investment in the EVstart-up, LetsVenture President, Early Stage Sunitha Ramaswmay said, "The automotive industry has been rapidly evolving in terms of technology. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs. Investors on LetsVenture see immense potential in India's EV market."

kWh Bikes Co-founder and CTO Kartik Gupta said the company is building electric scooters that have software capable of creating efficient and optimised power trains besides developing software-driven robust battery packs to make its vehicles deliver high performance in extreme conditions.

The company said it currently caters to the Indian B2B EV market and soon plans to be available for retail users as well.
PTI
Tags: #Business #kWh Bikes
first published: Oct 6, 2021 12:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.