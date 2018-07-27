Kwality to take on Kellogg’s in the Rs 2,500-cr Indian cereals market

Consumer goods major, Kwality, will be coming up with its second manufacturing unit in central India dedicated wholly to breakfast cereals production.

The move is in line with ambitions to go national in the next two years and give a tough fight to multinational firm Kellogg’s.

The new unit is expected to be completed by 2021 and is expected help Bengaluru-based Kwality grow in the northern and western markets, particularly Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will have a production volume of up to 500 tonnes per year, compared to the 425 tonnes of cereal produced by the Bengaluru plant.

According to a report by the Business Standard, the unit will also help Kwality in its plans to enter the health food space and focus on its spiced food range. Managing director of Pagariya Food Products, owners of the Kwality brand, Naresh Pagariya said that as spices are indigenous to certain regions, the company has plans of modifying them to suit consumer preferences. The company's spice segment generates about half of its revenue by experimenting with regional offerings.

Kwality plans to enter the health food space by launching more baked snacks by the end of the year. On Thursday, it launched its new health breakfast range which is made of multigrain and wholegrain. Pagariya said that the consumer demand for health breakfast options is rising exponentially in India and he was confident that Kwality’s products would hit the mark.

The company currently holds a seven percent market share in the Rs 2,500-crore Indian cereals market, which is growing at an annual growth rate of 28 percent.

Kwality aims at focusing its strategies to establish itself in new markets across India and ultimately reach the revenue mark of Rs 100 crore by 2020, compared to the current Rs 40 crore.

The company has an international footprint in neighbouring countries such as Nepal and Sri Lanka, and a presence in eastern African and western Asian spice markets. The company is also exploring Malaysian and Thai markets, and hopes to launch in these countries within the next six months.