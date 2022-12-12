KVIC inks pact to supply mustard oil to Assam Rifles

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday signed an agreement with Assam Rifles to supply mustard oil, an official statement said.

The MoU was signed by Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Zonal Deputy Chief Executive Officer, KVIC and Biju K Sam, Commandant, Assam Rifles, in presence of KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar.

"The development comes in wake of the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah to the paramilitary forces, to encourage local products in a bid to support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Minister for MSME Narayan Rane welcomed the move," the statement added.

Shah had also made it mandatory to sell only 'Swadeshi' products through the CAPF canteens across India.

"The Assam Rifles will soon place an order for supply of 458 quintals of high quality kachhi ghani mustard oil, worth about Rs. 2.71 crore, which will be supplied by KVIC during 2022-23," the MSME Ministry said.

The mustard oil will be packed in 15 kg square ISI marked tins conforming to BIS specifications and 1 litre Pet Bottles as per BIS/FSSAI norms, it added.

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar said the MoU was a historic step, as this was for the second time that KVIC has signed a deal with the paramilitary forces for supply of any material.

He also said this was a major step towards creating sustainable local employment in these times.

The KVIC and Assam Rifles have signed the MoU for a period of one year which will be renewed further.