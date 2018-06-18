KVIC bags order from Air India

KVIC today said it has bagged a third successive order from Air India for supply of 1.85 lakh units of 'khadi' amenity kits. Air India has decided to repeat its order for the use of khadi products on its international flights, and has placed an order worth Rs 8 crore with Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), it said in a statement.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the latest order will also support in providing sustainable employment through micro enterprises to rural artisans.

The amenity kits consist of khadi herbal beauty care products.

The debt-laden airline is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and the government is looking at ways to revive the financial fortunes of the airline.

Last month, the government failed to attract any initial bids for the proposed 76 percent stake-sale of the carrier.

The strategic disinvestment would involve Air India, its low cost arm Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd. The latter is an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.