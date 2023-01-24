 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kumar Mangalam Birla spots five key trends for 2023. Read full text

Jan 24, 2023

We are learning to live with a new geo-political normal that has reshaped everything from supply chains to the relative fortunes of different countries. Against this backdrop, I have discerned 5 broad trends that I think will have a multi-year impact, says Birla Group chairman.

Read the full text here:

2022-23: My reflections

The turn of the new year represents a time to reflect on learnings from the
months gone by, and to define priorities for the coming year. It has now become customary for me to formally translate my reflections into a note – and this year, I began the process by delving into my notes from the previous years. This provided an instructive walk into the recent past, as the clarifying lens of hindsight was trained upon some of my previous observations. Some of my beliefs such as sanity over vanity in valuations, the enduring role of large corporations as engines for growth and societal good, and the decisive return to office - WFO over WFH – have stayed true. On the other hand, my conviction about the roaring 2020s needs stronger confirmation.