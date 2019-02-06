Kumar Kushal joins Belfrics Group at CTO

Belfrics, a Malaysia-based global blockchain infrastructure & technology solution provider, announced the appointment of Kumar Kushal as its Chief Technology Officer.

Kushal presently is also the Global CTO for Tiller Capital, a New York-based multibillion-dollar investment house.

At Belfrics, Kushal will focus on delivering the current business pipeline the company has from USA, Africa and Middle East, while scaling up the business.

His role at Tiller Capital in the last two years has been that of digital transformation business architect focused on delivering trusted computing technology, blockchain enabled financial services, e-retail, e-travel, e-commerce, supply chain management, logistics and supply chain financing.

Kushal’s interdisciplinary knowledge and global experience will help strengthen Belfrics' presence in the market as one of the leading players of Blockchain solution provider, said Praveen Kumar, CEO, Belfrics, announcing the appointment.

Kushal is also known for building focused, result oriented technology teams and business development teams for global businesses by attracting and incentivizing the best global talent; driving business outcomes and revenue realizations through innovative technology solutions with differentiated product and service portfolios.