Kudal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kudal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kudal is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Sindhudurg district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 68.69% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.69% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Vaibhav Vijay won this seat by a margin of 10376 votes, which was 7.36% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 141068 votes.Narayan Tatu Rane won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 24255 votes. INC polled 124466 votes, 57.78% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
