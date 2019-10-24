Kudal Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kudal Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kudal is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Sindhudurg district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 68.69% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 66.69% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Naik Vaibhav Vijay won this seat by a margin of 10376 votes, which was 7.36% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 141068 votes.