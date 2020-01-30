App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

KTM introduces BSVI compliant bike range in India

The company, in which Bajaj Auto is a significant stakeholder, said the price increase in the BSVI range compared to the BSIV bikes will be between Rs 3,328 and Rs 10,496 depending on the model.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)
The KTM 790 Duke has been one of the most awaited bikes in our market. It was first launched a year back for the international markets but took quite a while making it to Indian shores. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Austrian sports bike maker KTM on Thursday said it has launched BSVI emission norm compliant range of its bikes in India priced between Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company, in which Bajaj Auto is a significant stakeholder, said the price increase in the BSVI range compared to the BSIV bikes will be between Rs 3,328 and Rs 10,496 depending on the model.

"KTM has nurtured a base of over 2.5 lakh biking enthusiasts in the last seven years through its Duke and RC range... The new 2020 range further strengthens our mission to offer the most complete range of performance motorcycles in the premium sport motorcycle segment," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said in a statement.

Close

Sale of BSVI compliant 125 Duke and RC125 will start in end of February while the sale for all other BSVI models in the KTM family has started, the company said.

related news

The KTM 790 Duke will also transition from BSIV to BSVI emission norms post April 2020, it added.

Bajaj Auto, which holds around 48 per cent stake in KTM AG, has been in a partnership with KTM for over 12 years encompassing manufacturing and distribution of the latter's bikes in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #BSVI #Business #Companies #KTM

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.