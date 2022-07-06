Kris Gopalakrishnan-backed Axilor Ventures to raise $100 million fund

Early stage venture capital firm Axilor Ventures said that it plans to raise a $100 million (Rs 770 crore) fund, almost four times the size of its maiden fund of Rs 200 crore that was launched in 2018.

The VC firm is backed by family offices of Infosys co-founders Kris Gopalakrishnan and SD Shibulal, professor Tarun Khanna of Harvard Business School, and IT industry veterans Srinath Batni and Ganapathy Venugopal.

In the four years of its operations, Axilor's first fund has invested in 54 startups across verticals like enterprise SaaS, B2B supply chain, consumer tech, fintech, and health-tech.

The VC firm said that 97 percent of its first fund has already been deployed and the remaining will be invested over the next one month. It expects regulatory approvals for its new fund to come through by August.

“One of the most important metrics in early stage venture capital is the conversion rate from seed to Series A. Barring last year when Series A deals had picked up due to the funding rush, the median range of number of such deals in the last five years has been 150-160 annually in India,” said Ganapathy Venugopal, CEO of Axilor Ventures.

“Data also showed that only 18 percent of seed stage companies go on to raise a Series A round. By that measure, our portfolio has done a lot better at 48 percent,” he added.

Also, the VC firm said that 75 percent of its portfolio has achieved follow-on rounds of funding. The new fund will set aside 30 percent of the corpus for investing in 10-12 winners from its first fund.

“As the fund is just four years old, it is too early to talk about returns. However, 20 percent of the money deployed through the first fund has already been distributed back to LPs (limited partners) on the back of a few partial exits,” said Venugopal.

With the new fund, Axilor is also setting aside 10 percent of the corpus for investing in deeptech startups in the healthcare and life sciences sector.

A lot of times, entrepreneurs in these domains say that while big amounts of cash is not needed to build their product and go to market like consumer tech or fintech peers, they want VCs with a long term horizon who can wait out a long gestation period.

Moreover, as tech startups around the world stay private for longer timeframes even after hitting multi-billion dollar valuations, the VC industry is aligning itself with longer fund tenures. For this reason, Axilor’s new fund is also expanding its tenure from the 8+2 years model to a 15 year horizon.

The VC fund has a tilt towards the B2B software as a service sector. Within the SaaS theme, it has backed enterprise players like Detect in the Oil & Gas segment, Leucine in the pharma segment, Securtime in the productivity segment and Switchon in the manufacturing segment, among others.

At a time when US-based software major Intuit has retired its SMB accounting product QuickBooks from the Indian market, and questions are being raised about SaaS startups catering to the SMB segment in India, Axilor maintains that its thesis on the segment remains intact. It has bet on startups like Urban Piper, Vyapaar, Emitrr and Delightree in this segment.

“We believe that the SMB digitisation opportunity in India is in the range of $1 trillion -$1.25 trillion,” said Venugopal.