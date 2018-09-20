Kribhco posts 15% fall in FY18 profit at 162.5 crore; declares higher dividend at 18%

Fertiliser co-operative Kribhco's profit before tax declined 15 percent to Rs 162.56 crore last fiscal due to higher finance cost, but declared higher dividend of 18 percent for the members. Its profit before tax stood at Rs 190.60 crore in the 2016-17 fiscal and had declared 15 percent dividend.

Krishak Bharati Co-operative Ltd (Kribhco) has a total membership of 9,467 co-operative societies and paid up share capital of the society was Rs 389.73 crore as on March 31, 2018, its Chairman Chandra Pal Singh said Thursday.

"The financial year 2017-18 was yet another challenging year witnessed by the fertiliser industry," he said while addressing the 38th annual general meeting (AGM).

The government changed the procedure for disbursement of subsidy on receipt of fertilisers in the district basis to sale of nutrients to the farmers through point of sale (PoS) machine, he said.

"The entire fertiliser industry faced immense difficulties in generating direct benefit transfer (DBT) bills due to systemic issues. As a result, huge amount of subsidy bills could not be generated by the fertiliser companies by the year-end and a meagre amount of subsidy payment was released by the government," Singh explained.

The delayed payment of subsidy affected the profitability of KRIBHCO during the year, the Chairman said.

"Even in these difficult conditions, the board of directors of the society have recommended 18 percent dividend on the paid up share capital," Singh said.

Kribhco's MD N Sambasiva Rao said the co-operative produced 22.54 lakh tonnes of urea, 13.26 lakh tonnes of ammonia, 5.14 lakh litre of bio-fertiliser and 3.69 lakh quintal of certified seeds.

Asked about the pending subsidy with the government, Rao said it is about Rs 1,500 crore.

At present, Kribhco has one urea plant in Hazira in Gujarat having annual capacity of 22 lakh tonnes.