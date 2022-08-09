English
    Kremlin says Volodymyr Zelenskiy call for ban on all Russians is irrational

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no chance Russians could be isolated from the rest of the world.

    Reuters
    August 09, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Maithripala Sirisena at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool - RTX32D9E

    The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call for a travel ban on all Russians as irrational, saying that Europe would ultimately have to decide if it wanted to pay the bills for Zelenskiy’s "whims.”

