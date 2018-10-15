App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 04:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kreditech gets RBI licence to operate as NBFC

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Kreditech operates in India, Poland, Russia and Spain.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Kreditech has been licensed by the RBI to operate as an NBFC with the first-of-its-kind licence in Indian financial history for digital lending business and app-based financing, the Germany-based company said in a release.

Kreditech's product suite for India will offer individualised direct-to-consumer loans as well as its Lending-as-a-Service Solution for vendors (LAAS), which allows partners to offer customised credit products to their customers, it added.

“With a market potential of roughly $1 trillion in revenue for the next five years, India clearly is the most promising emerging market for Kreditech...Our proprietary credit scoring technology can assess an applicant's creditworthiness in seconds and with higher precision than traditional credit-bureau based systems can," said David Chan, CEO at Kreditech.

The consumer lending industry in India is witnessing major disruption through technological innovation such as real-time scoring models on the basis of big data and machine learning algorithms, said Ashish Kohli MD & CEO, India operations.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, Kreditech operates in India, Poland, Russia and Spain.

Kreditech is backed by leading international fintech-investors including PayU, J.C. Flowers, Varde Partners, and World Bank's IFC, among others.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 04:16 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.